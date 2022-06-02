Advertisement
Kerry people are being invited to take part in Culture Night

Jun 2, 2022 09:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry people are being invited to take part in Culture Night
The Arts Office at Kerry County Council is inviting people to take part in Culture Night which is taking place on September 23rd.

The event is being delievered nationwide, as well as online.

Assistant Arts Officer at Kerry County Council, Hannah Pinckheard says culture night is an opportunity to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Kerry and to celebrate new emerging talent.

People interested in organising an event can contact the Arts office at [email protected]

Culture Night is a national event that aims to bring arts and culture to a wider audience.

 

