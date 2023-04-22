Advertisement
Kerry people advised to exercise caution of gulls

Apr 22, 2023 12:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry people advised to exercise caution of gulls
Rentokil is warning Kerry people to avoid gulls in the lead up to summer.

The pest control provider is advising gulls and other pest birds increase their activity in late spring and early summer.

This is the time these animals lay their eggs, which they become very protective of.

Their droppings can contain bacteria which to contribute to the spread of infection.

Rentokil is advising people to take steps such as ensuring bins bags are secure and removing food sources around the premises.

