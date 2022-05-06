Advertisement
Kerry parent says government needs to reprioritise disability services

May 6, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry parent says government needs to reprioritise disability services
Teresa, Alexis and Steve O'Mahony
A Kerry parent has expressed his disappointment at the government's prioritisation of disability services for children.

Steve O’Mahony was speaking in light of today’s protests which are being held in Cork, Wexford and Dublin, to highlight the lack of services and lengthy waiting lists.

His six-year-old daughter, Alexis, has PDH, a rare metabolic condition which causes brain abnormalities.

The family has been waiting for the installation of a hoist in their Killarney home for over two years.

Yesterday, Mr O’Mahony received correspondence from the government saying the matter was being dealt with but there was no definitive dates outlined for the installation of the vital piece of equipment.

Alexis O’Mahony is also awaiting a wheelchair reconfiguration to match her height.

Her father, Steve says the prioritisation of administration over a practical approach is doing a disservice to hardworking working healthcare professionals.

