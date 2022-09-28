Kerry opposition TDs blast Budget 2023

Kerry’s opposition TDs have blasted yesterday’s budget.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly said the budget hasn’t addressed the needs of the people of Kerry.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae criticised the increased levy on concrete to fund Mica compensation, saying it’s a kick in the teeth for people wanting to build houses.

Fellow Independent for Kerry, Michael Healy-Rae said the money which people do receive won’t cover rising bills.

Meanwhile, Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin has defended the budget, and said there’s particularly good news for people over 70, who may now qualify for fuel allowance.