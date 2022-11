Nursing homes in Kerry can apply for funding to help with the cost of energy.

This funding will support all private and voluntary nursing homes that have an agreement with the National Treatment Purchase Fund for Fair Deal.

Nursing homes in Kerry can apply for up to €31,500 to help with the costs of energy inflation from July to December of this year.

Advertisement

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley welcomes the fund.