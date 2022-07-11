Kerry nursing home says poor compliance record won't happen again

The director of nursing at a North Kerry nursing home says its history of poor regulatory compliance will not happen again.

Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home in Listowel has been the subject of several highly critical HIQA reports.

The nursing home watchdog's most recent report published last month found Lystoll Lodge had been found to be non-compliant in relation to a dozen health act regulations.

Advertisement

Shane Scanlan has been the director of nursing at the facility since April – he was appointed after the most recent report was carried out.

He says the owners of Lystoll Lodge have increased investment in the nursing home and eight new staff have been hired, bringing staff numbers to 50.

Along with the expansion of staff, Mr Scanlan says a specialist nutritionist has been appointed to revise the residents' meals and risk management processes are in place to ensure the residents can access their money in a safe manner.

Advertisement

Mr Scanlan outlines how he's bringing about change:

He believes the establishment of HIQA has been important in improving nursing home standards: