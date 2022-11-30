Kerry nursing home meets majority HIQA standards but fire precautions non-compliant

A HIQA inspection has noted non-compliance in relation to fire precautions at a North Kerry nursing home.

The Health and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection in Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home , in Skehenerin, Listowel, in July.

HIQA inspected 22 areas and found Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home was compliant in 15 areas, substantially compliant in 6 and non-compliant in 1 area.

Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home was found to be non-compliant with regards to fire precautions, as inspectors found adequate measures were not in place for residents of the two storey, 48 bed nursing home.

The report found improvements were required to ensure precautions were in place to protect residents against the risk of fire.

They found improvements were required to ensure adequate means of escape, with inspectors noting obstruction to fire exits and an additional fire exit sign was required in the eight-bed compartment, to ensure escape routes were readily apparent.

Meanwhile, the nursing home was found to be fully compliant in 15 areas - including staffing, records, insurance, visits, food and nutrition and health care -

and substantially compliant in 6 areas - which means that the requirements of the regulation were generally met, but some action is required to be fully compliant.

Lystoll Lodge was marked substantially compliant in training & staff development, governance & management, notification of incidents, premises, medicines and pharmaceutical services, residents rights

Overall, inspectors were satisfied that the health care needs of resident's were well met and the number and skill mix of staff was appropriate to meet the needs of residents.