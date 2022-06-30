Kerry nursing home failing to meet financial rights and nutritional needs of residents

A North Kerry nursing home has been found to be non-compliant with a dozen Health Act regulations.

Lystoll Lodge in Listowel has a history of poor regulatory compliance.

The Health Information Quality Authority report says inspectors visited the home three times in the same number of weeks, such was the extent of their concerns for the safety and welfare of residents in the centre.

Advertisement

An unannounced risk inspection found a lack of oversight regarding the management of residents' finances, including how some of them accessed their money

The initial inspection at Lystoll Lodge took place on February 14th of this year. However, concerns relating to the safety and wellbeing of residents influenced two further visits on March 7th and 8th.

The nursing home has a poor history in relation to aspects of governance and management, complaints management, fire safety and premises identified over a number of years.

Advertisement

The provider was acting as a pension agent for some of the residents, however that money was not made available to residents, meaning they did not have the choice to spend their own money.

The nursing home was also failing to meet the residents’ nutritional requirements with lengthy gaps between tea time and breakfast.

Meals offered at tea time in Lystoll Lodge could include the same food provided at lunch time while food offered at supper time consisted of tea and biscuits, with a softened form served to residents on special diets.

Advertisement

While residents appeared to be generally happy and complimented staff, the report noted the social care needs of residents in the centre were not being met as they were given no opportunities to participate in activities.

The home also failed to meet the privacy and dignity needs of residents as they couldn’t carry out activities in private as curtains did not fully enclose some bed spaces.

Lystoll Lodge says it has worked towards meeting compliance in the 12 regulations since the inspections, including a menu audit by an external specialist consultant and a new resident finance policy.