Kerry nursing home director says funding model has to change

The funding model for private nursing homes needs to change, or else more will close.

That’s according to director of Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home, Listowel, Shane Scanlan.

Nursing Homes Ireland published an open letter to the Taoiseach yesterday in the Sunday Independent, stating that resident care in private and voluntary nursing homes is chronically underfunded.

The letter, signed by nursing homes across the country, states that Fair Deal is responsible for funding nursing home resident care, and that residents and staff are being discriminated against under the scheme.

Director of Lystoll Lodge Nursing |Home in Listowel, Shane Scanlan, says the funding model for nursing homes has to change, or Ireland will be facing a crisis.