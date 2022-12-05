Advertisement
News

Kerry nursing home director says funding model has to change

Dec 5, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry nursing home director says funding model has to change Kerry nursing home director says funding model has to change
Share this article

The funding model for private nursing homes needs to change, or else more will close.

That’s according to director of Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home, Listowel, Shane Scanlan.

Nursing Homes Ireland published an open letter to the Taoiseach yesterday in the Sunday Independent, stating that resident care in private and voluntary nursing homes is chronically underfunded.

Advertisement

The letter, signed by nursing homes across the country, states that Fair Deal is responsible for funding nursing home resident care, and that residents and staff are being discriminated against under the scheme.

Director of Lystoll Lodge Nursing |Home in Listowel, Shane Scanlan, says the funding model for nursing homes has to change, or Ireland will be facing a crisis.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus