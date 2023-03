A Kerry Nursing Home was found to be compliant across 15 areas of the Health Act 2007.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an inspection at Kilcara House Nursing Home on November 30th 2022.

HIQA inspected 20 areas and found the unit to be compliant across 15; it was found to be substantially complaint in 4 areas.

Advertisement

The nursing home was deemed to be non-compliant with regards to regulation 28: Fire precautions.