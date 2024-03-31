A nursing home in Kerry is among the most recent batch of Health Information and Quality Authority inspection reports.

The 73-bed Willow Brooke Care Centre was inspected over the course of two days in January.

This two-day unannounced inspection was carried out by two HIQA representatives.

They found the centre was compliant in 14 criteria, substantially compliant in 7 and not compliant in 1.

Willow Brook was found not to be compliant with a regulation requiring specific events be reported to the HIQA Chief Inspector within three days.

Records of the incidents were kept, but the notifications were not sent within the correct time frame.

This breach concerned two incidents during which residents were injured, an allegation violation of safeguarding, and the delayed reporting of an unexpected death.

In response, Thistlemill Limited told HIQA that a review of all incidents since the last inspection was completed, the required notifications were submitted, and that a weekly review of all serious incidents will be completed to avoid further omissions.