A Kerry member of NPHET is expressing concern about plans to ease almost all restrictions on October 22nd.

It comes as Covid cases have increased by 43 per cent over the past week, with 2,066 reported yesterday.

NPHET is to meet on Monday to decide whether to give the go-ahead for measures to ease on Friday week.

Dr Mary Favier, who is originally from Listowel, says she has concerns about the impact this could have: