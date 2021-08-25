Kerry NPHET member believes mask-wearing crucial to schools remaining open

A Kerry NPHET member believes mask-wearing is crucial to schools remaining open.

That’s despite a predicted peak of Delta cases next month, as the education sector reopens.

That’s according to Dr Mary Favier, who’s originally from Listowel, is member of NPHET, and a COVID-19 advisor to the Irish College of General Practitioners.

She feels basic hygiene, in particular mask-wearing, is key to stopping the virus circulating.

She believes secondary school students should be encouraged to keep masks on after leaving school, before returning home.

Dr Mary Favier thinks COVID-19 booster jabs will be required.

She says the experience in Israel has shown the effectiveness of the vaccine wears off.

The NPHET member believes COVID-19 booster vaccines will be rolled out in Ireland soon.