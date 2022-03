A Kerry national school has been granted approval to proceed with the construction of an extension.

Scoil Realt na Mara, Cromane's extension will include one mainstream classroom and one special education teaching room with an en-suite.

The funding was granted under the Additional School Accommodation scheme, according to Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare MD, councillor Michael Cahill.

He says it's great news for the school community.