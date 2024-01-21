Kerry named best Irish holiday destination

Kerry has been voted Best Holiday County for 2024.

That’s according to the Irish Independent’s Reader Travel Awards 2024.

It was said that Kerry has 32 counties in one and was the place to find great hospitality and beautiful and diverse nature.

Inch Beach was voted the second best beach in Ireland while Pax House in Dingle was named number one for Ireland’ Best Small Stays.

Kerry Airport was number 5 in the Top 10 Irish Airports.

Killarney Coffee Cup Project won the Green Light Award for Sustainability for 2024.