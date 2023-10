A number of Kerry musicians are featuring in this year’s London Town Festival.

The event will take place from Friday October 27th to Monday 30th and will include concerts, album launches workshops and more.

Tara Viscardi, Elma McElligott and Brogan McAuliffe (The London Lasses) and Matt Griffin, all from Kerry, are amoung the 22 featured artists.

Advertisement

More information on the London Town Festival can be found here.