Kerry musician enjoys US chart-topping success with Hozier

There’s a strong Kerry connection to the song currently at the top of the charts in the USA.

Hozier has become the fourth Irish act to hit number 1 in the 66-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

"Too Sweet" by Hozier, has claimed top spot in the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

It makes Hozier the first Irish artist in 34 years to become number 1 in America; the last Irish artist to do so was Sinead O’Connor, with “Nothing compares 2 you” in 1990.

The success features very strong Kerry links.

Kenmare native, Alex Ryan, from Bonane, is Hozier’s musical director and bassist.

His father, the late Nick Ryan, created the iconic “just one Cornetto” ad in 1974; and also the Mentos/Trebor Mr Soft advert.

Hozier becomes the fourth Irish act to top the US Billboard Hot 100 charts, joining Sineád O'Connor, U2, and Gilbert O'Sullivan.