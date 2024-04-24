Advertisement
News

Kerry musician enjoys US chart-topping success with Hozier

Apr 24, 2024 17:54 By radiokerrynews
Kerry musician enjoys US chart-topping success with Hozier
Share this article

There’s a strong Kerry connection to the song currently at the top of the charts in the USA.

Hozier has become the fourth Irish act to hit number 1 in the 66-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

"Too Sweet" by Hozier, has claimed top spot in the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Advertisement

It makes Hozier the first Irish artist in 34 years to become number 1 in America; the last Irish artist to do so was Sinead O’Connor, with  “Nothing compares 2 you” in 1990.

The success features very strong Kerry links.

Kenmare native, Alex Ryan, from Bonane, is Hozier’s musical director and bassist.

Advertisement

His father, the late Nick Ryan, created the iconic “just one Cornetto” ad in 1974; and also the Mentos/Trebor Mr Soft advert.

Hozier becomes the fourth Irish act to top the US Billboard Hot 100 charts, joining Sineád O'Connor, U2, and Gilbert O'Sullivan.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal collision on Cork/Kerry border
Advertisement
Appeal to Taoiseach on behalf of 13-year-old Killarney boy with scoliosis
Man dies following collision in North Cork
Advertisement

Recommended

Appeal to Taoiseach on behalf of 13-year-old Killarney boy with scoliosis
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal collision on Cork/Kerry border
Man dies following collision in North Cork
Fenit car park cleared after temporary partial closure to host upcoming Wild Minds Festival
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus