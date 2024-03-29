Advertisement
Kerry motorists warned of extra Garda checkpoints over Easter weekend

Mar 29, 2024 17:45 By radiokerrynews
Kerry motorists warned of extra Garda checkpoints over Easter weekend
Motorists travelling on Kerry's roads over the weekend can expect to come across extra Garda checkpoints, as concern grows over the number of fatalities on Irish roads this year.

So far, 55 lives have been lost - an almost 25 percent increase when compared to the same period last year.

 

Nineteen people have already been arrested for being under the influence of drink or drugs in the first 24 hours of the Garda road safety campaign.

 

Inspector Gary O'Carroll of the Kerry Garda Division’s roads policing section, says extra checkpoints will be mounted around Kerry in the coming days.

He's also warning of the dangers of using a phones while driving:

 

