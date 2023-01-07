Advertisement
37 people arrested for driving under the influence during Christmas road safety campaign

Jan 7, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
37 people were arrested for driving under the influence in Kerry during The Christmas and New Year Road Safety Campaign.

That is according to figures gathered by the Gardaí.

This campaign commenced on December 1st and concluded on January 3rd and included over 7000 checkpoints across the country.

Nationally, 745 people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence, 136 of whom were arrested on suspicion of Drug Driving.

This campaign aimed to driving offences that most contribute to road fatalities, including drunk/drug driving, seat belt offences and mobile phone usage.

 

