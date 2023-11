The Road Safety Authority and Gardaí are urging motorists in Kerry to take extra care this morning as there are frosty conditions in many areas.

They are warning that roads and footpath's may be hazardous.

A yellow warning for cold temperatures and icy patches comes into place for Kerry, and many other parts of the country, at 6pm.

The RSA's David Martin says drivers need to reduce speed - and other road users need to be visible and take sensible precautions.