Motorists in Kerry are being advised to drive with caution this evening, as a status yellow ice warning for Kerry comes into effect.

Kerry County Council is warning of icy stretches, with freezing fog in places.

This will lead to hazardous driving condition.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tralee gardaí are warning the Conor Pass is currently very icy and should be avoided if possible.

The warning came into effect at 4 o'clock this afternoon and ends at 12 noon tomorrow.