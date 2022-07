Kerry motorists travelling to and from Limerick this morning are advised that the road between Adare and Limerick is closed.

This follows a collision at around 9.30 last night, between junctions 4 and 5, close to the Woodlands roundabout.

The road between Adare and Limerick is closed to traffic, with diversions in place; motorists are advised to travel via the N20 Croom Road.

It’s not yet known how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.