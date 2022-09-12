Advertisement
Kerry mother says her children are being denied school bus places due to mapping error

Sep 12, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry mother says her children are being denied school bus places due to mapping error
A Kerry mother says her children are being denied school bus places because of what she says is an error by Bus Éireann over how close they are to the school. Josie Kissane's children attend Kilgobnet National School Beaufort. To determine eligibility for a school bus ticket - Bus Éireann measures the shortest traversable route from the child's home - this may not be less than 3.2 kilometres from the school. Bus Eireann has calculated that shortest traversable route for the Kissane children is 2 kilometres from the school.
A Kerry mother says her children are being denied school bus places because of what she says is an error by Bus Eireann over how close they are to the school.

Josie Kissane's two sons attend Kilgobnet National School in Beaufort.

To determine eligibility for a school bus ticket - Bus Éireann measures the shortest traversable route from the child's home - this may not be less than 3.2 kilometres from the school.

Bus Eireann has calculated that shortest traversable route for the Kissane children is 2 kilometres from the school.

However, Ms Kissane says this route is not traversable as it is on a bog road and the children must cross a stream.

She says in practical terms, their distance from the school is 3.6 kilometres which would quality her sons for school  transport.

Josie Kissane describes what she says is the untraversable bog road route:

