Kerry mother and section 39 worker calls for give pay parity ahead of strike

Oct 16, 2023 13:21 By radiokerrynews
Oct 16, 2023 13:21 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry mother and section 39 worker is urging the government to agree to pay parity ahead of tomorrow's strike.

Brenda Heffernan works at one of the organisations affected, Kerry Parents and Friends, and her daughter is a service user.

Staff in these section 39 roles in community and voluntary sector organisations are going on strike on tomorrow, over a lack of pay parity with people in similar roles employed by the HSE.

Brenda Heffernan says the strike will have a huge personal toll on service users and their families, disrupting their routines and development.

 

