Kerry MEP says reaching ambitious energy targets will mean lots of changes

The transition to using cleaner energies will be 'costly' as we move towards significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions.

That's the warning from Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly.

It comes following a European Parliament debate on the EU's Fit for Fifty-Five programme in Strasbourg.

It was proposed by the European Commission last July and aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

MEP Sean Kelly says reaching these ambitious targets will mean lots of changes for families and businesses.