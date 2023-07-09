Advertisement
Kerry MEP says plans for new green hydrogen plants can secure Ireland’s energy future

Jul 9, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry MEP says plans for new green hydrogen plants can secure Ireland's energy future
A Kerry MEP says plans to build green hydrogen plants in Clare and Cork can secure Ireland’s energy future.

A new partnership between the ESB and Danish company Oresund aims to provide up to 5-gigawatts of power through offshore windfarms and hydrogen-linked networks.

These proposed plants will be located in Moneypoint, Clare and Aghada in Cork.

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly, who is from Kilcummin, believe this is a game-changer, as green hydrogen production can store energy for times when winds are slack:

