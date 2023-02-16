Kerry MEP says major security rethink is needed after protest at EU

A Kerry MEP says a major rethink is needed around security at government buildings.

It follows the suspension of European Parliament in Strasbourg recently, after a protest in the chambers.

A group of Kurdish militant demonstrators disrupted proceedings in the EU, unfurling banisters, standing on over-hanging barriers and shouting at MEP’s.

Ireland South MEP, Sean Kelly, says it’s essential to find out whether the protestors were screened or signed in to the building.

He says the incident must lead to a rethink on security.

