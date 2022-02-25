Advertisement
Kerry MEP says Ireland would be mad not to build LNG terminal given war in Ukraine

Feb 25, 2022 08:02 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry MEP says Ireland would be mad not to build an LNG terminal in the Shannon Estuary, given the current war in Ukraine.

 

Fine Gael Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly, who is from Kilcummin, says the war changes the debate on energy supplies for Ireland.

Minister Eamon Ryan and the Green Party are against building a liquified natural gas terminal on the Shannon Estuary.

 

Shannon LNG Ltd, a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, submitted a planning application to An Bórd Pleanála last August for a liquified natural gas terminal on the Tarbert-Ballylongford land bank.

 

MEP Sean Kelly says increased competition for gas supplies means Ireland’s out on a limb until enough renewable energy comes on stream:

