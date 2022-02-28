Advertisement
Kerry MEP says European Union needs a stronger defence

Feb 28, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry MEP believes the European Union should be stronger in terms of defense.

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly says the EU must prepare for a potential Russian invasion of member states Estonia and Latvia which would require a co-ordinated military activity

Mr Kelly says the EU has no intention of attacking another country but will defend its own territory.

He is encouraged by the European Union’s positive response to the invasion of Ukraine.

He believes keeping channels of dialogue open to Russia is important.

 

