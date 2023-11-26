Advertisement
Kerry MEP says EU must provide more vehicles charging points across Ireland

Nov 26, 2023 17:24 By radiokerrynews
Kerry MEP says EU must provide more vehicles charging points across Ireland
A Kerry MEP says the EU must provide more vehicles charging points across Ireland.

The European Parliament agreed this week to new zero-emission urban buses from 2030.

They also propose stricter emission limits for heavy goods vehicles.

Sean Kelly says he saw positive reactions in Killarney recently from the transport industry on reducing emissions.

The Fine Gael MEP believes it’ll take some time before this technology is in place; but says the EU must do more to fix one obvious problem:

