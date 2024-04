A Kerry MEP says the EU Migration and Asylum Pact will create a uniform approach to migration across the member states.

The European Parliament voted in favour of new laws which will tighten migration across the bloc.

Seán Kelly says the rules will speed up decisions on asylum-seekers’ claims and also help to identify their origin.

The Fine Gael MEP says Europe has always welcomed people fleeing from terror, but believes a new structure for dealing with migrants was badly needed.