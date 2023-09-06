Kerry MEP reiterating his call for stronger EU action to prevent cyberbullying

A Kerry MEP has reiterated his call for stronger EU action to prevent cyberbullying and says he’s backing the call to criminalise such online abuse.

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly, who is from Kilcummin, says he finds it incredibly worrying that cyberbullying seems to be becoming a part of growing up, adding it’s cause enormous stress among children and teenagers.

He’s calling for stronger action to prevent such abuse online and for better educational initiatives to empower people while using such platforms.

MEP Sean Kelly has previously written to the to EU Commission President advocating for the EU to champion the end of cyberbullying.