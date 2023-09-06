Advertisement
News

Kerry MEP reiterating his call for stronger EU action to prevent cyberbullying

Sep 6, 2023 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Kerry MEP reiterating his call for stronger EU action to prevent cyberbullying
Share this article

A Kerry MEP has reiterated his call for stronger EU action to prevent cyberbullying and says he’s backing the call to criminalise such online abuse.

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly, who is from Kilcummin, says he finds it incredibly worrying that cyberbullying seems to be becoming a part of growing up, adding it’s cause enormous stress among children and teenagers.

He’s calling for stronger action to prevent such abuse online and for better educational initiatives to empower people while using such platforms.

Advertisement

MEP Sean Kelly has previously written to the to EU Commission President advocating for the EU to champion the end of cyberbullying.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Driver with 'catch me if you can' bumper sticker arrested in Tralee for dangerous driving
Advertisement
Four months in prison for man who stole employer’s car from North Kerry
Mattress recycling event taking place in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Brown and White dog found in Clogherbrien/Ballyroe, Tralee area
Models in Recovery Fashion Show in aid of Kerry Hospice on Tuesday 12th of September in the INEC, Killarney. 
Castleisland Bingo continues every Tuesday evening at the Community Centre starting at 8.30pm.
Wednesday Soccer Results and Fixtures
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus