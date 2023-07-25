Advertisement
Kerry MEP hosting retrofitting event

Jul 25, 2023 17:20 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry MEP is hosting an event focusing on retrofitting and improving energy efficiency in homes and buildings.

Fine Gael MEP for Ireland South Seán Kelly, who is from Kilcummin, will host the Retrofitting Ireland: Building Resilience in Irish Homes event.

It’s taking place in the University of Limerick this Friday from 10.30am.

Expert speakers will outline the urgent need to improve the energy efficiency of buildings to reduce household bills and help achieve Ireland’s climate goals.

Expert speakers will include Sean Michael Collins, Head of AIB Homes in Area South; Hubert Fitzpatrick, Director General of Construction Industry Federation; Ciaran Byrne, Director of National Retrofit at SEAI; Julien Tami, Policy Officer - National renovation strategies, funding and international cooperation on buildings policy at the European Commission and Niall O'Connor, Managing Director of Kingspan Insulation Ireland.

The opening address will be given by Carol Meehan, Commercial Director of AIB Homes, while Kieran O'Donnell, Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage will share his insights on the subject.

