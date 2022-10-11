Kerry MEP hosting "Leave No Roof Behind" webinar

Kerry MEP Sean Kelly, will host an online webinar discussing the potential for solar generation this afternoon .

The Ireland South MEP says given the current energy crisis, the need to utilise available resources is more urgent than ever.

The European Solar Rooftops Initiative, is part of the REPowerEU plan, to install solar energy in different types of buildings over the coming years.

MEP Kelly says a million homes in Ireland have roof space for the installation of up to ten solar panels. Which is 8 percent of the countries renewable energy target.

The “Leave no Roof behind” webinar begins at 12.30 and panellists include Conall Bolger, CEO of the Irish Solar Energy Association; Fergus Sharkey, Head of Business Supports and Transport at SEAI and Barry Caslin, Energy & Rural Development Specialist at Teagasc.

Link to webinar - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/leave-no-roof-behind-irelands-solar-energy-potential-with-sean-kelly-mep-tickets-433423590627