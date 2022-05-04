Advertisement
Kerry MEP has faith that confidence is growing in EU sanctions against Russia

May 4, 2022 09:05 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry MEP has faith that confidence is growing in Europe that sanctions against Russia are working.

The EU announced details of a complete ban on Russian oil imports this morning.

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen has told the European Parliament in Strasbourg the proposed ban will be rolled out in a way that will minimise the collateral damage to the EU and its partners around the globe.

The embargo could form part of a sixth round of sanctions against Moscow, following its invasion of Ukraine.

Russian banks, chemicals and shipping are also expected to be targetted.

Seán Kelly says it's important that EU countries take a stance.

