Kerry MEP calls out French president for comments on Putin

Jun 9, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry MEP calls out French president for comments on Putin
A Kerry MEP is calling on French president Emmanuel Macron to clarify his recent warning about not humiliating Vladimir Putin.

President Macron said that Putin has made a historical error invading Ukraine but he shouldn't be humilated globally so that diplomatic ties can be re-established after the war.

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly says the French president needs to explain his comments at next week’s meeting of the European Council.

MEP Kelly asks how would President Macron feel if his country was being invaded:

