Kerry MEP calls on EU to provide stronger support for young researchers

An Ireland South MEP is calling for more EU funding for young researchers.

Fine Gael's Seán Kelly, who's from Kilcummin, is asking for those working in STEM research - science, technology, engineering, and maths - to receive additional supports.

He says a recent report shows the current amount given to students falls well short of meeting their essential needs, especially given the cost of living crisis.

MEP Kelly hopes that by highlighting the issue, the importance of these researchers will be acknowledged, which will ensure a suitable career path is possible for them.