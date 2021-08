Kerry MEP Seán Kelly is calling for the television licence fee to be scrapped and replaced.

The licence is largely used to fund RTÉ radio and television, which the Ireland South Fine Gael MEP says isn’t the only outlet involved in public service media.

He believes local radio stations must be recognised for the public service they provide.

MEP Kelly feels this would give assurance of a certain level of funding, so local radio stations don’t have to depend entirely on advertising.