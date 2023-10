A Kerry MEP is backing a European Parliament bid to get rid of hidden baggage charges imposed on airline passengers.

Sean Kelly, who's from Kilcummin, says more transparency in pricing is needed, as an EU initiative aims to eradicte the fees.

The proposed reform is to regulate the cost of a final price ticket so passengers are not hit with hidden bills before they go through departures.

Sean Kelly says it needs to be easier for people to compare prices without any hidden costs.