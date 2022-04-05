Kerry MEP among those calling for EU-wide embargo on import of Russian coal, oil and gas

Two Ireland South MEPs are calling for a full EU-wide embargo on the import of Russian coal, oil and gas.

Ireland’s five Fine Gael MEPs are urging all member states to agree to a complete EU embargo on the import of Russian coal, gas and oil as soon as possible.

MEP Sean Kelly says Russia should be hit with the strongest possible sanctions.

He says while they understand the economic ramifications, the European Union must do all it can to help Ukrainians to defend themselves and that Putin should no longer profit from the EU.

Sean Kelly believes the EU must act swiftly to secure new energy supplies and fast track home-grown generation.

He says member states must be given all available tools to help protect citizens against rising energy costs.