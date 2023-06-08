Advertisement
Kerry Mental Health Association offers mental health first aid training

Jun 8, 2023 10:06 By radiokerrynews
Pictured at the Munster Technological University Tralee were l-r: John Drummey, TJ O'Connor, Mark Murphy, Maedhbh Keegan and Mike Randles. Photo By: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Kerry Mental Health Association is rolling out mental health first aid training for community organisations.

The programme of free and affordable training courses will be rolled out during the second half of the year.

Mental health first aid is the initial help given to someone who’s developing a mental health problem, experiencing a worsening of an existing mental health problem or a mental health crisis.

The first aid is given until appropriate professional support is received or until the crisis resolves.

Kerry Mental Health Association is encouraging community or not-for-profit organisations to contact them to get involved in the training, which is licensed by Mental Health First Aid Ireland.

 

