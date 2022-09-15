Kerry Mental Health and Wellbeing Fest taking place in October

The Kerry Mental Health and Wellbeing Fest will take place from October 8th to 15th.

This year’s theme is ‘my mental health matters’ and the festival will include a wide range of in-person and online events for all ages.

Irish sports stars and entertainers, including Kerry footballer Sean O’Shea and magician Keith Barry, are getting behind the festival.

Chair of the Steering Committee and Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention in Kerry, Donagh Hennebry is encouraging people to take part.

The organising committee is a collaboration between Connecting for Life Kerry, Healthy Kerry, Kerry County Council, Kerry Recreation & Sports Partnership, the HSE, NEWKD, SKDP, Kerry Mental Health Association, Jigsaw Kerry, Munster Technological University/Kerry, KDYS, and Kerry Volunteer Centre.

More information can be found on www.KerryMentalHealthAndWellbeingFest.com.