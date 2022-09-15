Advertisement
Kerry Mental Health and Wellbeing Fest taking place in October

Sep 15, 2022 10:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Mental Health and Wellbeing Fest taking place in October
The Kerry Mental Health & Wellbeing Fest will take place from 8th to 15th October. Pictured at the launch in Páirc an Phiarsaigh, Tralee were David Peskett, Molly Brosnan, Fionnuala Murray, Aodhan Morrison and Keira Griffin. Photo by Domnick Walsh.
The Kerry Mental Health and Wellbeing Fest will take place from October 8th to 15th.

This year’s theme is ‘my mental health matters’ and the festival will include a wide range of in-person and online events for all ages.

Irish sports stars and entertainers, including Kerry footballer Sean O’Shea and magician Keith Barry, are getting behind the festival.

Chair of the Steering Committee and Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention in Kerry, Donagh Hennebry is encouraging people to take part.

The organising committee is a collaboration between Connecting for Life Kerry, Healthy Kerry, Kerry County Council, Kerry Recreation & Sports Partnership, the HSE, NEWKD, SKDP, Kerry Mental Health Association, Jigsaw Kerry, Munster Technological University/Kerry, KDYS, and Kerry Volunteer Centre.

More information can be found on www.KerryMentalHealthAndWellbeingFest.com.

