Kerry medical card patients travelling as far as Dublin to get dental treatment

Patients in Kerry are travelling as far away as Dublin to get dental treatment due to the number of dentists that have opted out of the HSE medical card scheme.

Under the Dental Treatment Services Scheme (DTSS) adult medical card holders can access a range of dental services and treatments.

Dentists have been calling for a new approach to the scheme for some time, saying it's not viable.

Large numbers of dentists have left the scheme in recent years.

CEO of the Irish Dental Association, Fintan Hourihan says there needs to be a new scheme to ensure everyone can see their dentist: