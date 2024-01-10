Advertisement
Kerry mayor hopeful of government funding to progress World Rally Championship bid

Jan 10, 2024 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry mayor hopeful of government funding to progress World Rally Championship bid
The Mayor of Kerry is hopeful the government will provide the €15 million needed to progress with the bid to host the World Rally Championship.

It was revealed yesterday that Kerry moved a step closer to hosting a round of the WRC, along with Limerick and Waterford, in one of the years from 2025 to 2027.

Motorsport Ireland says €5 million in government funding is required for each location as part of the bid, with the promise it’ll deliver €100 million to the local economy in each area.

Kerry’s cathaoirleach, Jim Finucane is optimistic this money will be provided.

 

President of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Stephen Stack, says hosting a round of the World Rally Championship would be hugely positive for Tralee, as MTU is earmarked as the service site.

 

