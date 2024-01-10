Kerry mayor hopeful of government funding to progress World Rally Championship bid

The Mayor of Kerry is hopeful the government will provide the €15 million needed to progress with the bid to host the World Rally Championship.

It was revealed yesterday that Kerry moved a step closer to hosting a round of the WRC, along with Limerick and Waterford, in one of the years from 2025 to 2027.

Motorsport Ireland says €5 million in government funding is required for each location as part of the bid, with the promise it’ll deliver €100 million to the local economy in each area.

Advertisement

Kerry’s cathaoirleach, Jim Finucane is optimistic this money will be provided.

Advertisement

President of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Stephen Stack, says hosting a round of the World Rally Championship would be hugely positive for Tralee, as MTU is earmarked as the service site.