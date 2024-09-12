Kerry Manager wins top prize at Gala Annual Awards

Katie O'Shea from the Gala store in Mounthawk, Tralee won the Manager of the Year award at the 2024 Gala Annual Awards.

Six Gala convenience stores from throughout Kerry have been awarded the Gala Award for excellence in retail.

The awards evening was hosted by sports broadcaster and chat show host, Jacqui Hurley. The ceremony took place at Lawlor’s of Naas, Co. Kildare.

The award was presented to stores that are deemed ‘outstanding’ following a comprehensive and independent assessment process, the Gala Excellence Awards recognise quality in retailing throughout the Gala Group.

The Kerry stores that received the Gala Excellence Awards at the event were Clifford's Gala, Mounthawk, Tralee; Cliffords's Gala, Oak Park, Tralee; Clifford's Gala, Killarney; O'Shea's Gala, Blennerville; Dunne's Gala, Moyvanne, and Daly's Gala, Waterville.

Speaking at the awards dinner, Gary Desmond, CEO of Gala Retail, congratulated the winning stores: “This year’s Gala Excellence Awards are a true testament to the dedication and commitment that our retailers bring to their communities. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, it's an especially poignant moment to recognise the outstanding efforts of our Gala stores across County Kerry, who have gone above and beyond in delivering quality and service to their customers.

"These awards not only honour the exceptional standards these stores maintain daily but also highlight the incredible journey Gala Retail has undertaken over the past 25 years. We are proud to have grown into a network of over 200 stores across Ireland, and we wish them continued success in the coming year and look forward to celebrating their future accomplishments.’’

The Gala Group continues to see sales growth year on year. In the last 12 months, it has welcomed new stores into the group, completed 23 store revamps, with 12 under development.