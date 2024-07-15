Tralee Chamber Alliance and Cara Credit Union announce “Ag Siopadóireacht le Gaelainn” winners

Tralee Chamber Alliance and Cara Credit Union have announced the “Ag Siopadóireacht le Gaelainn” winners.

The initiative's vision is to inspire the younger generation to embrace their heritage and use the Irish language in their everyday lives including when engaging with local shops and businesses.

To celebrate the success of this initiative, three local primary schools were awarded gift vouchers to purchase art and craft supplies.

The winners announced were St. John’s Parochial School, Ardfert National School and Scoil Eoin Balloonagh.

Cara Credit Union said “We are thrilled to support this initiative, which not only fosters a love for the Irish language but also strengthens community ties. Congratulations to the winning schools and a heartfelt thank you to Tralee Chamber Alliance and all participating retailers for their enthusiastic support."