Tralee Chamber Alliance to launch survey to identify members' priorities

Jun 12, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Tralee Chamber Alliance to launch survey to identify members' priorities
Tralee Chamber Alliance is to launch a survey aimed at identifying the priorities of its members.

The survey will launch tomorrow (Thursday, June 13th).

This is the second survey from the Chamber this year; the first survey was about business expectations from the local election candidates.

It played an important role in shaping the discussion for the first election debate here, on Radio Kerry.

Tralee Chamber Alliance is encouraging members to take part in the survey, saying their feedback will directly influence the Chambers direction and priorities.

4,800 people granted Irish citizenship in ceremonies in Killarney
