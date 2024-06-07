Tralee Chamber Alliance has won the Chambers Ireland Award for Biodiversity and Sustainability.

Chambers Ireland acknowledged Tralee Chamber Alliance's commitment to promoting sustainability and biodiversity, both in their own and in their members' activities.

Tralee Chamber Alliance is the largest business representative network in Kerry, and aims to support and promote the interests of businesses in the region.

It claims its efforts have significantly contributed to making Tralee and the wider Kerry area "exemplary in sustainability practices".

CEO of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Colette O'Connor expressed her delight at its recognition, saying it is "committed to enhancing Tralee and Kerry as a fantastic place to live, work, and visit".

