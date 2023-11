Four Kerry stores have been honoured in this year’s Gala Annual Conference.

Clifford’s Gala, Oak Park, Tralee, Daly's Gala, Waterville, Clifford's Gala, Mounthawk and O'Shea's Gala, Blennerville were all recognised for excellence in reatiling.

Clifford’s Gala, Mounthawk was also awarded Best Chilled Retailer 2023 and O'Shea's Gala, Blennerville, was named 2023 Brand Champion.

