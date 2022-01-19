Kerry man urges government to revisit mother and baby home survivor redress scheme

The government's being urged to revisit its redress scheme for survivors of mother and baby homes.

Campaigners will protest outside the Dail later against the plan, which they say excludes roughly half of survivors.

The Taoiseach has previously said there are no plans to review it.

James Sugrue, who is from Ballybunion, suffered abuse when he was boarded out in Kerry over 60 years ago.

He's among the survivors attending today's protest and he feels the government isn't listening to them: